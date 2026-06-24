Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a smartphone snapper, Capture Coolamon Shire is calling on you.

Coolamon shire is excited to launch this year’s Capture Coolamon Shire photographic competition. The competition includes both youth and open sections and cash prizes awarded across the categories, including the $1000 prize awarded to the image that ‘Best Depicts the Shire’.

Open to photographers everywhere, both professional and amateur, for the competition encourages entries across the below categories:

• Landscape

• Built Environment

• Nature

• Portrait/People Study

Photos across the above categories must be taken within Coolamon Shire.

For those who’ve found beauty a little further afield, we’re once again running the popular “Beyond the Boundary” category – open to all photos taken outside the shire.

Entries must be submitted by Wednesday 29 July.

All images will then form a month-long exhibition housed throughout the Garth Jones Collection, at the Coolamon Up-to-Date Store. The exhibition will run from Saturday 29 August to Monday 5 October.

An official gala evening will be held on Friday 28 August at Coolamon’s historic Up-to-Date Store with Yield Festival, a celebration of creative arts in the Coolamon Shire.

The month-long festival will see a collection of events, workshops, performances and experiences that highlight the makers, thinkers and creators in our community.

The evening will feature live entertainment, food trucks and drink vendors.

Last year’s competition saw 276 stunning entries, each capturing the spirit and story of Coolamon Shire through a unique lens.

Event organisers are excited to see images come through for 2026; it’s a great way to see the shire from the eyes of our residents and visitors.

Photographers wishing to enter the competition can find all the details at:

Website: visitcoolamonshire.com.au/

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CaptureCoolamonShire