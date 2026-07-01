The Narrandera Lizards’ reserve team has continued its winning ways following a 28-10 win against the Yanco Wamoon Hawks last Sunday.

Playing in front of their own fans on home turf at Narrandera Sportsground, in their Round 11 in the Group 20 rugby league competition game, the Lizards emerged victorious in a five tries to two victory.

Winger Ashley Reavley bagged a double, while fullback Petero Taitusi, interchange player Malek Afuamua and halfback Gary Ingram also crossed for a try each.

Ingram, who moved into third place on the Group 20 leading point scorer list with a total of 48 points for the season, also successfully kicked three conversion attempts.

On average, the Lizards are scoring 28 points per game and conceding 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Lizards also celebrated Ladies Day after the game.

While the club honoured the women who make it special, the meaning behind the names on the Ladies Day jerseys was revealed.

Each name was chosen by one of the Lizards’ players and represents someone who has made a lasting impact on their life.

They are the players’ mums, nans, grandmothers, aunts, partners, volunteers, mentors and the women’s team.

The club said “special women” had supported it through every step of its journey.

Every name on the jerseys tells a different story, but they all share one thing in common - they've helped shape the people and players the Lizards are today.

The jerseys are a tribute to the women who have stood beside the club and those who continue to make the Lizards’ family so special.

In Round 12 on Sunday, the Lizards will have an away game against the Griffith Waratah Tigers at the Griffith Ex-Servicemen’s Club Sports Oval (Exies) on Sunday at 12.45pm.