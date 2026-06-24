The peak body for NSW councils has welcomed the Federal government’s announcement of the continuaton of funding which supports a 15 per cent pay rise for Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) workers.

This continuation will help strengthen a sector that is critical to families and communities across the state.

LGNSW president mayor Darcy Byrne said the funding supports the recruitment and retention of educators and helps councils continue delivering high-quality early childhood services.

“Local government is collectively the largest provider of early childhood education and care in NSW, operating more than 300 services including long day care, family day care, preschools, occasional care, playgroups, vacation care and outside-of-school-hours care,” mayor Byrne said.

“Many council-run services operate in communities where access to childcare can be limited, making a strong and sustainable workforce essential.

“Early childhood educators play a vital role in supporting children’s learning, development and wellbeing during some of the most important years of their lives.

“This Worker Retention Payment Extension is an important recognition of the value of their work and will help attract and retain the skilled staff needed to meet growing demand for services.

“LGNSW has long advocated for high-quality, universally accessible and affordable early childhood education and care, and a well-supported workforce is fundamental to achieving that goal.

“We welcome the federal government’s continued investment in the sector, and Minister Clare’s commitment to considering extending the grant program beyond 2029, as Councils across NSW continue to ensure that local communities benefit from strong, high-quality early childhood services.

“In the meantime, councils across NSW will continue to ensure that local communities benefit from strong, high-quality early childhood services.”