The excitement is building ahead of the Smithy’s VFL clash between the GWS GIANTS and Coburg at Narrandera Sportsground on Sunday 5 July, with a full day of football activities now confirmed for the community.

In addition to the highly anticipated VFL match, football fans will have the opportunity to hear from one of the AFL’s most respected figures, Jason McCartney OAM, who will headline a special pre-match community breakfast.

McCartney, a former AFL player with Collingwood, Adelaide and North Melbourne and now Executive General Manager – Football at the GWS Giants, is widely admired across Australia for both his football career and his remarkable resilience following the 2002 Bali bombings. He has played a significant role in the growth and success of the GWS Giants since joining the club’s football department.

The community breakfast will provide a unique opportunity for local football supporters, sporting volunteers, clubs and businesses to hear Jason’s inspiring story and gain insights into the modern AFL landscape.

Narrandera Shire mayor Cr Neville Kschenka said the event is shaping up to be much more than just a football match.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to experience elite football right here in Narrandera while also enjoying a range of activities for people of all ages,” Cr Kschenka said.

“Having someone of Jason McCartney’s calibre visit Narrandera and share his story is a wonderful addition to the day and provides an opportunity for local sporting clubs, young athletes and community members to be inspired.”

“We know football brings people together, and this event is about creating a memorable experience for local families while welcoming visitors from across the Riverina and beyond.”

“We encourage people to make a day of it, enjoy our hospitality, catch up with friends and family, and experience everything Narrandera has to offer.”

Young footballers will also have their chance to shine, with a special Auskick exhibition scheduled at half-time, giving local children the opportunity to take to the ground and be part of the match-day experience.

The fun won’t stop when the final siren sounds, with GWS Giants players remaining at the venue for a post-match signing session, allowing fans to meet their football heroes, collect autographs and take photos.

Cr Kschenka said the additional activities would help create a genuine festival atmosphere.

“One of the great things about Australian Rules Football is its strong connection to community, and that’s exactly what this event celebrates.

“From the breakfast through to the Auskick activities and player signing session, there will be opportunities for everyone to be involved.

“We’re proud to welcome the GWS Giants, Coburg Football Club and fans from across the region to Narrandera for what promises to be a fantastic community event.”

The Victorian Football League is Australia’s premier state-league competition and features many of the AFL’s future stars alongside experienced footballers competing at an elite level. The GWS Giants VFL side provides a direct pathway to the AFL, while Coburg Football Club is one of the competition's most historic and respected standalone clubs.

Proudly sponsored by Narrandera Shire Council, Narrandera and District Community Bank and Devlins Bridge Wind Farm, the event continues Narrandera’s ever-growing tradition of hosting major sporting events showcasing the region as a destination for sport, community and family experiences.

Event Details:

8am Community Breakfast with Jason McCartney OAM, Sportsground Clubrooms

Smithy’s VFL Match – GWS Giants v Coburg

Auskick half-time activities

Post-Match GWS Giants player signing session

Sunday 5 July

Narrandera Sportsground