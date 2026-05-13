There was plenty of laughter, music and heartfelt moments on Saturday 21 February as Narrandera District Community Radio Station Spirit FM 91.1 celebrated an impressive 21 years on air.

More than 120 people gathered at the Narrandera Golf Club and Function Centre for a fun-filled community party marking the station’s coming of age. The evening was a true reflection of what Spirit FM is all about – community, connection and good company.

Guests were treated to live performances from local favourites Hayley Ruffles, Neville Kschenka and Sharon Benjamin, who created a wonderful, relaxed ambience for the evening with even a few on the dance floor.

The delicious fresh salads and fruit platter, generously prepared by long-time sponsor and supporter Vinnies Fruitz, were a big hit and showcased the strong partnerships that help keep the station thriving.

A special thank you was extended to the Narrandera Golf Club, also a valued sponsor of Spirit FM. The club’s staff were described as “incredible” for their warm hospitality and seamless service on the night.

The evening featured several speeches reflecting on the station’s journey. From its early beginnings as a small but passionate community project, Spirit FM has grown into a vital part of the Narrandera district.

Broadcasting 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 91.1 FM, the station now reaches far beyond local paddocks and main streets – thanks to online streaming, listeners can tune in from anywhere in the world with an internet connection.

Over the years, Spirit FM has built an impressive music library of more than 80,000 songs, catering to a wide range of tastes. But as speakers reminded the crowd, the station is about much more than music. It plays an essential role in keeping the community informed – promoting local events, supporting sponsors, sharing important district news, and providing a platform for community voices.

With its outdoor broadcast van attending special events, Spirit FM is a familiar and welcome sight across the community. The station has long relied on dedicated volunteers and is always on the lookout for new presenters and helpers keen to learn the ropes and be part of something special.

One of the most touching moments of the night was the presentation of life membership to station manager Jock Wright. In a proud and emotional tribute, the award was presented by his son and fellow radio presenter Tim Wright.

The room responded with resounding applause in recognition of Jock’s tireless commitment and passion for keeping the station strong and community-focused.

A massive thank you was extended to everyone who attended the celebration and to the many volunteers, sponsors and supporters who have contributed over the past 21 years. Without them, Spirit FM simply wouldn’t be what it is today.

As the station looks to the future, there’s a clear message: community involvement is the key to keeping Spirit FM on air for the next 21 years and beyond. Whether you’re interested in presenting a program, helping behind the scenes, supporting as a sponsor, or sharing ideas, the team would love to hear from you.

People can follow Spirit FM on Facebook and keep an eye out for their soon-to-be-launched new website. Better yet, tune in to 91.1 FM or stream online and be part of a station that truly belongs to its community.

Here’s to 21 years of Spirit – and many more to come.