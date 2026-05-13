Recent improvements at the Narrandera Showground have been warmly welcomed by locals, with one addition in particular drawing heartfelt appreciation.

A newly installed recognition sign on the southern side of the oval now stands as a lasting tribute to the late Wayne “Skinny” Mathieson – a man whose contribution to the grounds and wider community continues to be deeply valued.

Skinny’s connection with the Showground spanned many years. He served on the Narrandera Show Society for around a decade before continuing his involvement as an active member of the Narrandera Showground Trust.

Known for his generosity and hands-on approach, he worked closely with fellow volunteers to enhance both the annual show and the facilities enjoyed year-round.

His wife, Kathy, reflected on his dedication, noting that Skinny often took the lead on key projects. These included organising road grading, initiating the purchase of a lawn mower, and playing a significant role in the planning and construction of new amenities at the grounds.

Many readers will also remember the long-running Murrumbidgee Sheep Dog Championship trials. While the trials were originally held at the Showground, they were later relocated to the Narrandera Sportsground. Skinny became involved in organising the trials in the mid-1980s and gradually took on a leading role, remaining a central figure until his passing in 2018.

Following changes in administrative requirements and Skinny’s passing, Kathy carried on the tradition with a small group of dedicated volunteers, running the trials in 2018 – the final year they were held in Narrandera.

In a generous gesture, remaining funds from the event were distributed to local charities and community service providers, with the Showground oval among the beneficiaries.

The impact of these contributions at Narrandera Showground is clearly visible today, with ongoing improvements to the oval and surrounding areas made possible through those funds and the continued efforts of committed volunteers.

The idea to formally recognise Skinny’s contributions came from Kathy, who approached a member of the Trust with a proposal.

After discussions in 2024, support was given for the installation of a sign naming the oval the Wayne “Skinny” Mathieson Oval.

Local volunteer stalwart Neil Seidel was one who carried the project forward, working alongside current member Phillip Birch, to organise and install the sign.

Kathy has extended her sincere thanks to both men, to the current Narrandera Showground Trust as well as to others involved in bringing the project to fruition.

The sign itself, constructed by Clarke and Sons and graphics designed and produced by Narrandera Signs’ Matt Hunt, stands proudly at the oval entrance – a striking and meaningful addition to the grounds.

It is a fitting tribute to a hardworking and well-respected member of the community.

Wayne “Skinny” Mathieson is remembered not only for his tireless efforts but also for his friendly nature and generosity. His legacy lives on in the Showground, the sheep dog trial community, and in the many lives he touched.

This recognition serves as a lasting reminder of his contributions – and a heartfelt thank you to both Skinny and Kathy for their years of dedication to a much-loved community.