Tamarni Kelly (TK) has been selected in the Queensland Under 15/16 Rugby League team following a standout performance at the Queensland State Championships in Gladstone.

She is the daughter of a former Group 17 premiership player Ted Kelly and Katie-Lee Kelly (Longford), granddaughter of Arthur and Merrell Kelly and Lee Longford and Jeff Kirk, and has strong family ties to the Lizards and Narrandera community.

Earlier this year, Tamarni was part of the Burleigh Bears Harvey Norman Under 17s premiership winning side and her latest Queensland selection is another well deserved achievement.

Tamarni was first spotted playing South Coast 7s in her maiden season of rugby league less than 12 months ago. Since then, her natural talent, incredible skills and outstanding decision making on the field have seen her rise quickly through the ranks.