Barellan Rams Rugby League Football Club is planning its 1976 Reunion and Old Boys Day on Saturday 4 July.

The legendary 1976 Barellan Rams side will mark their unforgettable victory over the Goolgowi Rabbitohs.

The Old Boys will enjoy a dedicated tent, free entry and food and drinks throughout the day providing a great chance to catch up, share stories and celebrate the history of the club.

It will also be an entertaining day of footy for Round 5 of the ProTen Community Cup:

• Hillston Bluebirds vs Deniliquin Blueheelers

• Rankins Springs Dragons vs Ivanhoe Roosters

• Barellan Rams vs Goolgowi Rabbitohs

After the final whistle, there will be a celebration back at the Barellan Commercial Hotel for presentations and social activities.