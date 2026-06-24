The Narrandera Imperial Eagles’ Football Netball Club (Eagles) senior team suffered a 77-point loss in their Riverina Football League game last Saturday.

The Eagles 3.7 (25) were defeated by the Collingullie Wagga Demons 15.12 (102) on home turf at the Narrandera Sportsground.

The game started to slip away for the Eagles by the end of the opening quarter, with the Eagles trailing by 16 points going into the second quarter.

Being unable to kick a goal in the second quarter led to the Eagles being 37 points behind at the main break.

Rallying after the restart, the Eagles outscored the Demons to cut back the deficit, but were still 34 points in arrears.

However, the scoreline blew out in the final quarter as the Eagles could only manage a single behind, while the Demons piled on the points, adding another seven goals and two behinds to record an emphatic victory.

The Eagles’ goal kickers included Felix Warren-Porteous (2) and one for Connor Vearing.

Their best players were Blake Renet, James Smith, Issaac Carroll, Darcy Mimmo, Connor Vearing and Kyle Bull.

Despite the defeat, the club’s Director of Football, James Sullivan, said there were promising signs that the Eagles could build on.

“Overall, the boys played a better brand of football and were very competitive until three-quarter time and were only 30 points behind,” he said.

“We should have been closer after a really good third quarter, but we missed some really gettable shots.

“We took the game on more and used the forward handball - 45 kicks and switched the ball.

“Unfortunately, we ran a bit out of legs in the last quarter and they kicked seven goals to nil, which blew the game right out - four of these seven goals were from free kicks.

“The aim next week will be to continue to build this style and limit the turnovers.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ reserves 4.5 (29) also lost against the Demons 16.14 (110).

Similar to the seniors’ game, the reserves found themselves in trouble early as the Demons went 32 points ahead at the end of the opening quarter.

Things only got worse for the Eagles in the following quarter, although they did manage to kick their first goal of the game.

The game was all but out of the Eagles’ reach at halftime, with the Demons’ superiority in the first half handing them a 63-point lead.

The Eagles managed to slow down their opponents with a better defensive display after the restart, but were too far behind to muster any form of a comeback and eventually went down by 81 points.

The Eagles’ goal kickers were Cooper Irons (3) and one for Luke Paterson.

Their best players included Matthew Dillon, Shaun Quilter, Austyn Rankin, Brandon Hall, Jacob Hutchins and Cooper Irons.

The Eagles’ Under 18s 11.13 (79) had better fortune as they continued their winning ways with a 59-point victory against the Demons 3.2 (20).

Racking up their seventh straight win, the teenage Eagles led by 16 points at the end of the first quarter, but by the halftime break, they had extended their lead to six goals.

A low-scoring third quarter gave the Eagles a 39-point lead to protect in the final quarter, but a dominant last quarter resulted in the Eagles outmuscling the Demons once again to extend the winning margin to 59 points.

The Eagles’ goal kickers included Riley Boag (2), Liam Tait (2), Fox Morris (2), Huxley Coelli (2) and one each for Mateo Gonzalez, Jye Winnell and Jett Milsom.

Their best players were Rasgur Mann, Jacob Hutchins, Jaxon Curry, Riley Boag, Riley Parslow-Gibson and Liam Tait.

The Eagles will host the Wagga Tigers on Saturday at Narrandera Sportsground.

The bounce-up for the seniors is at 2.10pm, 12.10pm for the reserves and 10.20pm for the Under 18s.