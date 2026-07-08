With the Narrandera Eagles having a bye last weekend, the club organised a visit to Melbourne for the Under 16s to take in the North Melbourne Kangaroos versus the Essendon Bombers clash.

Memories were made when the boys were treated to a fantastic guided tour of the Melbourne Cricket Ground with former Narrandera milkman and MCC member Malcolm Christie, before finishing the weekend watching North Melbourne take on Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

The trip organisers said the journey was an incredible experience from start to finish, with the young Eagles being “outstanding ambassadors” for the club and the town.

Their behaviour, respect and the way they represented the Eagles made the club proud.

The club stated that these experiences would not be possible without the support of club members giving up their weekend to help, as well as the CRC for the bus hire.

It was a weekend full of memories and one that will be etched in the minds of the Under 16s for a long time.

The Eagles will be back in action on Saturday with away games against the Mangoplah Cookardinia United Eastlakes Goannas at Mangoplah Sportsground, in Round 13 of the Riverina Football League competition.