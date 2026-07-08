Narrandera Branch Hospital Auxiliary held its Annual Community Health Information day at the Narrandera Race Club recently with more than over 100 people in attendance for an informative day.

Guests were served homemade sandwiches and slices made by the members and friends of the Auxiliary.

Guest speakers were Adam Mitchell, Tina Curry, Alana Moulds, Emma Murphy and Nicole Logan who spoke about wills and power of attorney, palliative care, diabetes information, services to support people choosing to stay in their own homes as they age and how to make sure they plan for the future.

Representing health and wellness classes were Kelsea Burdon, Michell Smith, Sameera Bashir and Vanessa Hoffman. These speakers provided some insight on the classes they run and the benefits of keeping moving and promoting active lifestyles.

Richard Moffatt from Lillier Lodge and Neta Close from Can Assist Narrandera spoke on how to contact their organisations and shared the great work that they do to support the community.

All proceeds from the event go to the Narrandera Hospital Auxiliary which purchases much needed equipment and furnishings for the Narrandera Hospital.

The major purchase this year was to replace the patient bedside lockers in all the rooms in the hospital.