Narrandera High School put its name on the map by hosting a huge day of competition in the Open Girls Basketball Southern State Finals at the Narrandera Basketball Stadium last week.

The Narrandera girls opened their account with a strong, four-quarter performance 97-45 victory against Menai in the opening round.

In Round 2, Narrandera recorded a convincing 101-43 win against the Mulwaree High School girls from Goulburn.

All of the girls contributed to the scoring and played another great game, displaying exceptional teamwork, sportsmanship and gameplay.

The two victories mean the Narrandera girls now qualify for the Basketball NSW Schools Tournament State Championships in the Open Girls division, in Sydney later this month, on 26 and 27 May at the Hills Basketball Stadium.

The wonderful bench, scorers and referees helped the day run smoothly and without them, the day would not have been possible.