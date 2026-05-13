Narrandera Race Club is pleased to honour the life and work of the late Peter Bloomfield, with two new awards to recognise the leading trainer and jockey at Narrandera each calendar year.

After the Narrandera Race Club was permitted by the Bloomfield family, the committee will respectfully present the Narrandera Race Club Peter Bloomfield Memorial Trainer and Jockey Premiership, which will annually recognise the leading trainer and jockey at Narrandera.

The club is in the process of designing a perpetual plaque, which will be displayed on track, along with organising prizes for the winning trainer and jockey.

Narrandera Race Club Racing Manager, Michael Bailey, acknowledged the significance of Peter Bloomfield’s contributions to racing in Narrandera and was pleased to see the club honouring his years of dedication and hard work.

“We are very proud to honour Peter Bloomfield, who was a massive influence on the Narrandera Race Club, not only as jockey and trainer, but as volunteer, supporter, and long-serving track manager,” Mr Bailey said.

“Peter’s passing in 2023 was felt far and wide, as he was a colourful racing identity, admired throughout the Southern Districts Racing Association, and this is our way to ensure that Peter’s legacy is celebrated year in and year out.”

The Bloomfield family were more than welcoming of the new-look award, with Peter’s son and current Narrandera trainer, Shane Bloomfield, thanking the Narrandera Race Club.

“As a family, we are happy, pleased, and mainly proud that the club has offered everyone the opportunity to remember Dad this way,” Shane Bloomfield said.

“They were two of Dad’s greatest passions; he was a jockey for a long time and then became a trainer, and it’s a fitting justice to him to have these awards named after him.”

The 2026 winter season of racing commences on Saturday, June 13, when the first official Peter Bloomfield Memorial Trainer and Jockey Premiership will commence.