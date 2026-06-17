Junior competition:

Sunday 14 June: Winner: Adam Hunt 12 nett, runner-up: Jacob Stone 13 nett, 3rd: Sophie Hill 15 nett. NTP 2nd: Adam Hunt, NTP 18th: Adam Hunt

Shot of the day: Finnen Hopcraft

Noel Crichton Memorial

Winners: Ray Buchanan and Wayne Hickenbotham 45 points.

Runners-up: Jono and Ian Schofield 43 points. Balls to 41 points. NTP 2nd: C Moore, NTP 5th: K Irons, NTP 13th M Norman, Drive N Chip: B Ivanoff, J Dawson pink ball: B Ivanoff and B Gawne.

Ladies competition:

Monthly medal: Winner: Karen Grant 68 nett, runner-up M Prior 70 nett, putting Karen Grant 38 putts.