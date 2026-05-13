The Barellan Working Clydesdales group has proudly announced it has produced a “coffee table book” titled 62 Horses, 62 Hearts.

The book is a story of horsepower and Aussie pride.

The 40-page hardcover book details the record 62 heavy horse team pulling an Australian-built Bennett tabletop wagon at last year’s Good Old Days Festival.

For those who were in attendance on the record-breaking day, the book is a great souvenir of this visit.

The print run has been limited and orders are being taken via the merchandise tab on the group’s website at: www.barellanclydesdales.com.au