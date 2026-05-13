The Narrandera Imperial Eagles’ Football Netball Club (Eagles) had a clean sweep in the Riverina Football League, with all three grades winning last Saturday at Narrandera Sportsground.

The Eagles’ seniors 9.10 (64) defeated the Griffith Swans 7.9 (51) in their Riverina Football League game.

The Eagles started slowly, but matched the Swans in the opening quarter and trailed by just seven points.

They rallied in the second quarter and turned things around with four goals and two behinds to take a well-earned 10-point lead into the main break.

After the restart, both teams cancelled each other out, but the Eagles had extended the winning margin to 16 points heading into the final stanza.

With the game still in the balance, no team took the initiative to produce either a comeback or assert authority to kick on and win by a large margin and the Eagles notched their second win of the season with a 13-point victory.

The club’s Director of Football, James Sullivan, said the seniors were involved in a “tight game with no team able to really get on top”.

“We had four players debut with local boys Judd Powell and Ross Durnan, as well as Melbourne recruits Connor Gills and Daniel Paulette – they all played well.

“Midfielders Jayden Carroll, Stirling Kable, Isaiah Hutchison, Darcy Mimmo and Christian Davis all had great games, with Stirling and Isaiah doing great jobs on Griffith’s key players.

“Darcy Pendergast had another great game at centre half back.”

The Eagles’ goal kickers included Judd Powell (3), Daniel Paulete (3), Cooper Irons (2) and one for Darcy Mimmo.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ reserves 7.10 (52) were also involved in a close game, but emerged victorious in their 11-point win against the Swans 5.11 (41).

The Eagles’ goal kickers were Riley Boag (2), Tomas van Buuren (2) and one each for Andrew Beal, Jacob Bolton and Jarrod Craze.

Their best players included Callum Auldist, Matthew Dillon, Austyn Rankin, Thomas Dore, Joel Hatty and Riley Boag.

The Eagles’ Under 18s 19.24 (138) made it four wins from five games this season by thumping the Swans 2.6 (18) by 20 goals.

The winning margin could have been even larger if the teenage Eagles had been more accurate in front of the goalposts, with 24 scoring shots resulting in behinds.

The Eagles’ multiple goal kickers were Huxley Coelli (4), Riley Boag (3), Myles Rankin (3) and Archie Boag (2).

Their best players included Jett Eldridge, Rasgur Mann, Riley Boag, Jett Milsom, Jacob Hutchins and Myles Rankin.

The Eagles will be at home against the Turvey Park Bulldogs in round 6 on Saturday at Narrandera Sportsground.

Sullivan said the club is eager to build on last week’s success.

“The boys are looking forward to playing Turvey Park at home again this week and are ‘up and about' after three wins last Saturday.”

The bounce-up for the seniors is at 2.10pm, 12.10pm for the reserves and 10.20pm for the Under 18s.