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Friday, 15.05.2026
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Medical centre dream is alive

Medical centre dream is alive
Medical centre dream is alive
News

Cad Factory team grows

Cad Factory team grows
Cad Factory team grows
News

The Empty Grave of Jesus - Living as People of Joy

The Empty Grave of Jesus - Living as People of Joy
The Empty Grave of Jesus - Living as People of Joy
News

Free pet health services coming to town

Owners are reminded that cats must be in carriers and dogs on leads.
Free pet health services coming to town
Free pet health services coming to town
News

Come along to Producers Support Day

Local producers are invited to a relaxed, drop-in style event designed to connect them with practical services and support
Come along to Producers Support Day
Come along to Producers Support Day
Community

Narrandera’s own Dame Marie Bashir passes away

Narrandera born Dame Marie was a ‘lady who possessed dedication, warmth, compassion and grace’
Narrandera’s own Dame Marie Bashir passes away
Narrandera’s own Dame Marie Bashir passes away
Community

Expert training in AI available for Narrandera businesses

Trainer for the workshop is Tricia Pye from The Tec Exec
Expert training in AI available for Narrandera businesses
Expert training in AI available for Narrandera businesses
Community

Australia Day celebrations across Narrandera Shire

Festivities began with a community breakfast in Marie Bashir Park
Australia Day celebrations across Narrandera Shire
Australia Day celebrations across Narrandera Shire
Top stories
1.

Landslide victory for Farley

2.

Grongy Pub – it’s an institution

3.

Tribute sign honours dedicated community contributor at Narrandera Showground

4.

Barellan Working Clydesdales book

5.

Riverina’s Red and Blue Beetles good for farmers