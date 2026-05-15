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Friday, 15.05.2026
News
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Community
Events
Opinion
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Regional
Rural
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Community
News
Medical centre dream is alive
News
Cad Factory team grows
News
The Empty Grave of Jesus - Living as People of Joy
News
Free pet health services coming to town
Owners are reminded that cats must be in carriers and dogs on leads.
News
Come along to Producers Support Day
Local producers are invited to a relaxed, drop-in style event designed to connect them with practical services and support
Community
Narrandera’s own Dame Marie Bashir passes away
Narrandera born Dame Marie was a ‘lady who possessed dedication, warmth, compassion and grace’
Community
Expert training in AI available for Narrandera businesses
Trainer for the workshop is Tricia Pye from The Tec Exec
Community
Australia Day celebrations across Narrandera Shire
Festivities began with a community breakfast in Marie Bashir Park
Read more
Top stories
1.
Landslide victory for Farley
2.
Grongy Pub – it’s an institution
3.
Tribute sign honours dedicated community contributor at Narrandera Showground
4.
Barellan Working Clydesdales book
5.
Riverina’s Red and Blue Beetles good for farmers