The Minns Labor government has launched a 12-month Farm Safety Training Program, run by SafeWork NSW, to improve work health and safety (WHS) outcomes among agriculture and farming workers.

The Farm Safety Training Program will be piloted to about 1000 workers in the agriculture and farming sector will be provided training to lift baseline WHS knowledge and learn about safer behaviour on farms.

Upon completion of the training, participants will receive a certificate of completion which can be shared with employers as evidence of their knowledge and understanding of farm safety.

SafeWork NSW will use the outcomes from the pilot program to evaluate the feasibility of having an industry-specific safety card for workers in the agriculture sector.

The program is one of several initiatives being discussed at the annual SafeWork NSW Farm Safety roundtable being held in Wagga Wagga today. Now in its third year, the event brings together leaders from across government and industry to focus on practical solutions for reducing fatalities and serious injuries in the sector.

Agriculture remains one of Australia’s most dangerous industries, with consistently high rates of workplace fatalities and serious injuries. In 2025, SafeWork NSW responded to 11 workplace fatalities in the agricultural industry in NSW.

Incidents involving farm vehicles, including quad bikes and side-by-side vehicles (SSVs), remained one of the leading causes of fatalities and serious injuries in agriculture across NSW last year.

In addition to the program, SafeWork NSW will launch the new First Steps to Farm Safety Guide at the roundtable - a practical, industry-informed resource designed to help farmers and agricultural businesses strengthen safety practices on the ground.

The guide forms part of a broader package of practical and accessible safety resources, backed by ongoing awareness campaigns, targeted communications and proactive compliance programs engaging directly with farmers and agricultural businesses across NSW.

Building on actions from the 2024 and 2025 agriculture roundtables, SafeWork NSW has also expanded the $1000 NSW Small Business Safety Rebate Program to support more practical on-farm safety measures.

New rebate inclusions include agricultural drones as a safer alternative to high-risk farm vehicles, high-visibility power pole wraps and aerial line markers, helping reduce risks and improve safety outcomes across the sector.

Farmers can check their eligibility for the NSW Small Business Rebate and apply on the NSW Government website at https://www.nsw.gov.au/ grants-and-funding/1000-safework-small-business-rebate.

The WHS Training for the Farm Safety Training Program will commence later this year.

Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said: “Farm safety is extremely important, there are many hazards unique to agricultural work and it is paramount that workers have the correct protections in place to ensure they are safe at work.

“These annual roundtables are a great opportunity for agricultural industry members and workers to discuss hazard reduction and safety behaviour they have found to reduce workplace injury and death, and how these lessons can be applied across the industry.

CWA state president Tanya Jolly said: “Women are central to the safety culture of agriculture. Across rural NSW, women are often the people making sure safety conversations happen, risks are identified, and practical systems are in place to help keep families, workers and communities safe.

“The CWA of NSW is pleased to support continued awareness around side-by-side vehicle safety. On farms, these vehicles are an everyday tool, but wearing a seatbelt is one simple step that can make a lifesaving difference.”