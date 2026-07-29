The Ardlethan Uniting Church Complex in Bygoo Street is now up for sale and represents a rare opportunity to secure an iconic community property comprising three separate buildings on one site.

Offering character, versatility and outstanding potential, the complex would suit a range of future uses (subject to council approval), including community facilities, creative spaces, storage, or restoration projects.

The church was originally constructed circa 1955 as St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, and the main church building retains many of its original features and timeless appeal.

Features include:

• Timber frame construction.

• Corrugated iron roof replaced in 2013.

• Fibre cement sheet, pressed metal and timber weatherboard external walls.

• Stained glass windows with timber and aluminium frames.

• Original hardwood timber flooring throughout.

• Front entrance and rear vestry.

It is connected to electricity but has no water or sewer connected.

The Church Hall was built circa 1968 and provides practical and flexible space for gatherings, meetings or community activities.