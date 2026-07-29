Narrandera resident Geoffrey Millard started driving interstate in 1972 with Terry Good Transport at West Wyalong and in later years he also drove for Millers Transport and Bennett Brothers.

When he left West Wyalong in 1974 to live in Narrandera he worked initially for Days Transport followed by Hayllars. This gave him the experience and confidence to start his own trucking business as he had always held a desire to own his own truck.

Money was short at the time so Geoffrey traded his car for an AC180 petrol powered International truck.

He couldn’t afford his own trailer either so he sub-contracted for the late Lenny Hayllar until he could afford to buy his own.

Once he had purchased a trailer he traded the International on an F86 Volvo prime-mover and was awarded a contract carting wool from Moses’ wool store in Ardlethan to Melbourne three times a week.

Geoffrey regularly backloaded for Ron Crouch of Wagga Wagga and Lenny Jemison of Griffith.

When finances improved he traded the Volvo for a Scania 111.

One day while Geoffrey was loading wool the wool hook ripped out of a bale and he fell off three tiers of bales and landed on cement. He needed an operation, had 30 stitches and was in plaster for eight weeks.

Geoffrey lost most of the use in his arm in the accident and says it very nearly cost him his business. Never-the less he was determined to keep going and by 1985 had purchased a new truck.

Its continuous breakdowns also nearly bankrupted Geoffrey’s business. He soon got rid of it by trading it on a Mack Superliner to haul refrigerated vans of produce from Griffith to Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton and Brisbane once a week.

Later, after the purchase of a drop-deck trailer Geoffrey carted machinery all over the eastern seaboard. After 15 years in business he decided to sell up and return to working for others and leave the worries behind.

For the next few years he drove for Pattens in Leeton and K&S Freighters before joining FLT Transport so he could be home more. After six years there Geoffrey drove for another five years for Pattersons Transport.

When it was time to give up the long haul Geoffrey found work closer to home driving a Freightliner for Ruttley on a shuttle run. When that job finished he went to work with Kee Force and was still with them in 2012 travelling some 5000kms one week and 6000kms the next.

Geoffrey considers himself to be fortunate. He has an accident-free driving record and made many good mates along the road.

He was Inducted into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame 2012.