Leeton Harness Racing Club’s Jackson Painting produced a standout performance to take out the recent Group 3 Ladbrokes Redcliffe Oaks in style.

Guiding Seaside Boulevard, Painting not only drove but also trained the talented three-year-old filly to victory in the $52,000 feature over 2280m, stopping the clock in a slick mile rate of 1:55.5.

The daughter of Downbytheseaside was given the perfect drive by Painting in a race that showcased the best three-year-old fillies in Queensland, landing leaders back shortly after the start.

Starting at around $11 odds, Seaside Boulevard delivered a determined performance, proving too strong in a thrilling finish for local connections Anthony Pantano and Michael Ross.

The Redcliffe Oaks is one of the headline events on Redcliffe Gold Cup night, part of the Queensland Constellations carnival, and this year’s edition certainly didn’t disappoint.

For Jackson Painting, the victory marks a major milestone – taking out a prestigious Group 3 feature as both driver and trainer, highlighting skill, preparation, and racing instinct at the highest level.