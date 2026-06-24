Griffith City Council has commenced the development of a new master plan for Griffith Regional Airport, appointing To70 Aviation Australia Pty Ltd to lead the project.

Griffith Regional Airport is a significant regional asset that provides essential passenger connectivity and supports economic development, emergency services, freight operations, and broader community outcomes throughout the region.

To support the airport's ongoing growth, operational efficiency, safety, and long-term sustainability, council is progressing the development of the airport master plan.

The master plan will provide a strategic framework to guide future airport development, infrastructure planning, land use considerations, operational requirements, and investment priorities over the next 10

to 20 years.

Director Sustainable Development, Joe Rizzo said the master plan would play an important role in guiding the future of the airport.

“This project is about ensuring Griffith Regional Airport continues to meet the needs all users, our community, businesses and emergency services both now and into the future,” Mr Rizzo said.

“The master plan will provide a clear, long-term vision for the airport, supporting sustainable growth, improving operational efficiency and helping council plan for future investment.”

Representatives from To70 will be visiting Griffith between 7 and 9 July to commence project activities and undertake initial stakeholder engagement.

To have your say, visit connect.griffith.nsw.gov.au