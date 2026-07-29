It was the end of an era when Sue Killham recently retired after just over 30 years of dedicated service with the Narrandera Shire Council.

Sue started her employment with the council in January 1996 and has led the library team as Library Manager throughout her tenure.

In recognition of her more than 30 years of service, Sue was presented with a Special Council Award in accordance with council policy.

At its July meeting last week, the council extended its sincere congratulations to Sue on this significant milestone and expressed its appreciation and gratitude for her longstanding commitment and valuable contribution to the council.