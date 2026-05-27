The region’s best vocational education and training (VET) learners, teachers and organisations were celebrated at the Riverina Regional Training Awards on Monday.

The awards celebrate the success of local VET learners, teachers, trainers and organisations who have made outstanding contributions to their workplaces and industries.

Narrandera High School student Noah Tait has been nominated in the School-based apprentice/trainee of the year category.

Noah is completing his Certificate III in school based education support at Narrandera Public School once a week and is hoping to one day become a teacher.

He is currently completing a SBAT with a Certificate III in school based education support under Karben Training Solutions whilst being employed by Narrandera Public School.

This qualification has allowed him to gain formal training in learning support while developing practical, hands-on experience in a real classroom environment.

Noah chose this traineeship because he wanted to begin working in education early, building the skills and confidence that will support his long-term goal of becoming a teacher.

From the beginning of his traineeship, he was drawn to the education industry because of the opportunity it provides to make a genuine difference in students’ lives.

“I have always valued helping others, and working in a school setting has allowed me to develop meaningful relationships with students and staff,” he said.

“Throughout my training, I have gained essential skills in behaviour regulation, implementing targeted learning adjustments, and supporting students through both one-on-one and small-group strategies.

These experiences have taught me patience, adaptability, clear communication, and the importance of meeting each student at their individual level.

Noah chose a traineeship in school based education support as he wanted hands on experience in a school environment as well as a clear pathway toward becoming a teacher.

“Starting the traineeship allowed me to explore the education field in a practical hands on way that confirmed that working with students is something I am passionate about. this course also provided me with a pathway paved for me towards a university and a long career in teaching,” he said.

Winners from the ceremony will go on to represent the Riverina in their categories as they are considered at the NSW training awards in August.

Presented by Department of Education’s Training Services, the NSW training awards recognise exceptional achievement in the vocational education and training sector.