Narrandera Sportsground will take centre stage on the regional sporting calendar this winter, when Giants and Coburg go head-to-head in a Smithy’s VFL game on Sunday 5 July.

The match will represent the first official VFL game played at Narrandera Sportsground and continues the town’s proud history of attracting elite Australian Rules Football to the Riverina.

The Giants VFL team features a mix of AFL-listed Giants players, emerging academy talent, and developing footballers pushing for AFL selection.

While Coburg Football Club is one of the league’s most historic and respected standalone clubs, with history dating back more than 130 years.

Proudly sponsored by Narrandera Shire Council, Community Bank - Narrandera and District and Investments, and Devlins Bridge Wind Farm. The match is expected to attract visitors from across the Riverina and southern NSW, providing a significant boost for local accommodation providers, cafes, restaurants and retailers.

Narrandera Shire mayor Kschenka said, “the event builds on Narrandera’s strong reputation for hosting high-quality sporting events that deliver both community and economic outcomes”.

“Major sporting events like this bring enormous value to regional communities. They attract visitors, support local businesses, showcase our exceptional sporting facilities and create memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

“Narrandera Sportsground is regarded as one of the premier sporting venues in regional Australia, and this match provides another opportunity to showcase our town to a wider audience.”

“Narrandera has a long and proud association with elite football, and we are excited to welcome the Giants and Coburg to our community for what will be a fantastic day of sport and regional celebration,” mayor Kschenka said.

The upcoming VFL match will deliver a strong family-friendly atmosphere, with local sporting clubs, volunteers and supporters encouraged to get involved and help welcome visitors to the region.

Residents are encouraged to attend, wear their club colours, and enjoy a day as these two elite football clubs battle it out in the heart of the Riverina.