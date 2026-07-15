Year 12 is one of the most demanding periods in a student’s education – particularly for those managing illness, disability, difficult personal circumstances or other challenges that may affect their learning.

The Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) is encouraging eligible students to apply for the Educational Access Scheme (EAS), which helps ensure these circumstances are taken into account during the university admissions process.

The holidays are a great opportunity for eligible Year 12 students to start their EAS application before the busy trial exam and HSC period, UAC chief strategy and engagement officer Kim Paino said.

“Applying early gives students time to gather their supporting documents and ensures their circumstances can be considered as part of the university admissions process.”

More than 6500 students have already applied for EAS this year, while a further 3800 students have received automatic consideration because they live or attend school in a low socio-economic area.

Students can learn more about eligibility, required documentation and how to apply for EAS by visiting the UAC website.