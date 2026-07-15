Love working with horses? Start your journey in the equine industry with the Certificate III in Horse Care (RGR30619) and gain the practical skills and knowledge needed to work confidently with horses in a range of industry settings.

Safely handle and care for horses

Provide routine care and equine first aid

Learn horse health, welfare and biosecurity practices

Prepare horses for competition and sale

Study online with practical workshops at the Goulburn Equine Delivery Centre

Start anytime with reduced fee options available (eligibility applies)

Potential career outcomes include:

• Horse Groom

• Stable Hand

• Stud Hand

• Strapper

• Trail Guide Assistant

• Farmhand and more!

Whether you’re looking to begin your career in the horse industry or build on your existing experience, this nationally recognised qualification can help you get there.

Apply here: https://www.tafensw.edu.au/.../certi.../offerings/26MVL-0069

For more information please email Lina.Molloy@tafensw.edu.au