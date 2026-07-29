The Narrandera Lizards’ reserve team has won the Group 20 rugby league minor premiership following a big win against the Yenda Blueheelers last Sunday.

The Griffith Waratah Tigers’ 34-12 defeat against the Tullibigeal Lake Cargelligo United Sharks and the Lizards’ 58-10 win against the Blueheelers delivered the Lizards the minor premiership.

The Lizards recorded a 10 tries to two win on home turf at the Narrandera Sportsground.

Centre Jeremy Hampton and interchange player D’Andre Williams both scored a hat-trick.

Hampton’s three tries brought up his 11th for the season.

The Lizards’ other try scorers were two for centre Deakin Bright and one each for winger Jack Hodges and halfback Michael Salafia.

Gary Ingram successfully kicked eight conversion attempts, while D’Andre Williams also successfully kicked one conversion.

The Lizards will face three consecutive away games in the run-in to the finals series.

The first clash is an away game against the bottom-placed Hay Magpies at Hay Park Oval at 12.45pm on 9 August, followed by a trip to take on the West Wyalong Mallee Men, before the final regular round of the competition against the Sharks.