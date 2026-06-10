As we almost reach the halfway point in the Group 20 rugby league season with eight games completed, the Narrandera Lizards reserves sit joint top of the ladder.

The only blemish for the Lizards was recorded in Round 3 with a 16-12 defeat against the joint top ladder leaders, the Griffith Waratah Tigers – their only loss of the season.

The Lizards came out of the gate flying with a 36-12 victory against the Leeton Galloping Greens in the opening round.

They backed up the win in the second round, defeating the Yanco Wamoon Hawks 36-0.

Then followed their defeat, but they haven’t looked back since with victories against the Griffith Black and Whites, the Darlington Point Coleambally Roosters, the Yenda Blueheelers, the West Wyalong Mallee Men and the Hay Magpies in the following rounds.

Although the Griffith Waratah Tigers have the same amount of competition points (14) as the Lizards, a superior goal difference favours the Narrandera team.

The Lizards have racked up 220 points compared to the Tigers’ 178 points and have conceded 98 points as opposed to the Tigers’ 92 points, resulting in the Lizards’ goal difference of 122, with the Tigers on 86.

Jamain Morgan is the Lizards’ top try scorer to date with four tries, closely followed by Malek Afuamua, Deakin Bright, Jeremy Hampton, Thomas Lyons, Ashley Reavley and Petero Taitusi, who have all crossed the line three times each.

The Blueheelers’ Noah Forbutt is way out in front as the reserves’ leading point-scorer with 78 points, however the boot of the Lizards’ goal-kicker Gary Ingram has propelled him into fourth place in the league’s top point-scoring list with his tally of 36 points.

All teams had a rest last weekend due to the general bye for the June long weekend, but the Lizards will be back in action on Sunday with a home game against the fifth-placed Tullibigeal Lake Cargelligo Sharks at the Narrandera Sportsground.

The kick-off is scheduled for 12.45pm.