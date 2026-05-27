Well known Narrandera golfer and coach Sameera Bashir has announced that five of the Narrandera junior girl golfers have now been accepted into the Australian Golf Foundation Girls Scholarship program.

Shirts, caps and gloves for the juniors arrived and the first recipient for the attire was Beau Johnson-Bryon.

The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholarship program is a national initiative designed to engage and retain girls in golf.

Launched in 2021 by Bonnie Boezeman AO, it targets girls aged nine years to 16 by providing 24 hours of PGA/community instruction, a Golf Australia handicap, and a one-year junior club membership.

The program has been highly effective in combating the dropout rate of teenage girls in the sport. Over 4500 scholarships have been awarded nationally, with more than 80 per cent of graduates retaining their club memberships at the conclusion of their scholarship.

The program is all about inspiring a lifelong passion for golf by connecting young girls with their clubs and facilities.

By encouraging and supporting their love for the game as they move beyond the basics, the program aims to empower each participant to achieve their first handicap and continue their golfing journey.

This program is a commitment to helping young girls thrive in golf, reducing dropout rates and creating a community of future female golfers.

Scholars can also join an alumni network, gaining access to special events and stay connected with other girls in the program.

The initiative presents an exciting opportunity to address the under-representation of girls and women in Australian Golf.