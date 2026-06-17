Narrandera Landcare has recently expanded its local food-growing capacity thanks to funding support from Stromlo, with two new FoodCube garden beds installed at the Narrandera Food Garden.

The FoodCubes were installed in early May by three dedicated volunteers, providing an accessible and productive space for growing fresh produce within the community garden.

These raised, wicking-style beds are designed to improve water efficiency and make gardening more manageable, supporting ongoing efforts to promote local food security and sustainable gardening practices.

Narrandera Landcare extends its sincere thanks to Stromlo for their generous grant, which made this project possible.

The group also acknowledges Matt Hunt from Narrandera Signs for kindly donating an acknowledgment sign recognising Stromlo’s contribution.

Community members are also encouraged to visit the Narrandera Food Garden to see the new installations for themselves, with volunteers welcome to lend a hand each Saturday morning.

In addition to the garden improvements, Narrandera Landcare volunteers have also been active in local clean-up efforts.

On 14 June, seven volunteers took part in a cleaning up Narrandera, targeting sections of Barellan Road, Old Wagga Road, and a portion of the Newell Highway.

Over two and a half hours, the group collected a trailer load and a half of rubbish, helping to improve the appearance and environmental health of these key areas.

Community members will also have an opportunity to connect with Narrandera Landcare at an upcoming street stall on 25 June, located near Coles on East Street, Narrandera, from 9am to 11.30am. Native plants will be available to give away, along with information about Narrandera Landcare and how to get involved in local projects.

Looking ahead, Narrandera Landcare, in conjunction with Leeton Toyota, will host a community tree planting event for National Tree Day on 26 July.

The planting will take place at the Narrandera Wetlands from 9am to 12pm, with pizza provided by Narrandera Pizzeria.

Community members are encouraged to simply turn up on the day, lend a hand, and be part of this important environmental initiative.

Narrandera Landcare plans to organise further clean-up days in the coming months and warmly invites community members to get involved and help care for the local environment.