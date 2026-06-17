Narrandera Eagles are incredibly proud to congratulate Judd Powell on his selection in the final GWS Giants Academy Under 16 squad.

A spokesman for the club said this was a fantastic achievement and a reward for the hard work, dedication and talent Judd has shown throughout his football journey.

In partnership with AFL NSW/ACT, the Giants Academy aims to identify, nurture and develop elite athletes in NSW and the ACT.

The Academy offers players individual skill development programs, to mould and better the AFL talent pathway within the club’s zone.

It also supports and engages local communities through health, harmony, education and employment initiatives to build a sustainable fan base, strengthen the brand of the Giants and grow the game of AFL throughout the region.

In late 2009, the AFL commission approved a set of list concession rules that gave the Giants zoned access to AFL players from NSW and the ACT.

The Academy was born to provide an improved development pathway for young players within the vast region. Officially launched at the University of Canberra on 12 February 2011, the Academy has helped nurture players and helped them to achieve their dreams of reaching an AFL list.