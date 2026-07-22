Jemena is offering grants for support services for people experiencing disadvantage such as food programs, social enterprises and capacity-building initiatives, inclusive education, training, or employment programs, projects tackling isolation or improving accessibility, or projects supporting sustainability in local communities, particularly supporting circular economies.

More than one in four Australian households (28 per cent) experienced a cash-flow problem during the past 12 months, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The program has also been expanded to include sustainability initiatives across Sydney and regional New South Wales.

“When a family is struggling to afford daily essentials, a community organisation can be the difference between going without or putting food on the table,” said Jemena’s general manager of corporate affairs Tania Coltman.

“Our Community Grants Program provides financial support to organisations which are helping people through challenging circumstances - organisations like Maitland Family Support, one of our 2025 grant recipients.

“Through their grant, Maitland expanded its Food Is Life program to provide fresh food and essential supplies to vulnerable families in the New South Wales Hunter region.

“Stories like this show the powerful role local organisations play in supporting their communities; we’re looking forward to helping more groups deliver this kind of support through our 2026 program.”

Ms Coltman said Jemena is inviting applications from a range of organisations including those who are helping families through cost-of-living pressures, creating education and employment opportunities, and reducing social isolation.

“We’re also pleased to expand this year's program to include projects focused on environmental sustainability, particularly initiatives that reduce waste and promote reuse and recycling.”

Ms Coltman said that since 2019, Jemena has invested more than $1 million through its Community Grants Program (including about $600,000 to organisations across New South Wales) supporting 106 community organisations.

“Community organisations are often the first to identify local challenges and the first to deliver practical solutions,” Ms Coltman said.

“We’re incredibly proud to invest in initiatives which support people today while building stronger, more connected and sustainable communities for the future.”

Applications for Jemena’s 2026 Community Grants Program close at 5pm on Friday, 14 August.

For more information, including eligible locations visit www.jemena.com.au/communitygrants