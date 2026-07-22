Although we were disappointed that this year’s Big Country Hoedown was unable to proceed, rising travel costs and increasing expenses associated with long-distance travel meant competitor numbers gradually declined to a level where the event was no longer financially viable. It was a difficult decision, but one made with the best interests of everyone involved.

While we leave Narrandera with a sense of sadness, we do so with immense gratitude. Our decade-long association with the Narrandera Ex-Servicemen’s Club and the wider community has been one of the highlights of the Big Country Hoedown’s journey.

Since 2017, the Narrandera Ex-Servicemen’s Club has been far more than just a venue – it has been our home. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Club for its generous sponsorship and unwavering support over the years.

Thanks go to the many board members, secretary managers and dedicated staff who have always welcomed our dancers, competitors and visitors with warmth, professionalism and genuine country hospitality.

A very special thank you must go to Rick Boller, whose vision and support as secretary-manager in 2017 helped establish the sponsorship agreement that has continued through to this year.

Without Rick’s encouragement in those early days, the Big Country Hoedown may never have found such a successful home in Narrandera.

We also wish to acknowledge the many accommodation providers throughout the town who welcomed hundreds of competitors, officials, families and spectators each year.

Their hospitality ensured that visitors enjoyed their stay and many have returned to Narrandera time and again because of the friendships they formed.

Appreciation also extends to the town’s cafés, restaurants and food outlets that looked after everyone over the competition weekend.

In particular, we would like to thank Corey Hammond and the wonderful team at the Blue Apron Restaurant, whose outstanding meals and friendly service became a highlight for many of our visitors each year.

We sincerely thank Narrandera Shire Council for its continued encouragement and assistance in promoting our event, and the Narrandera Argus for the outstanding coverage and publicity it has generously provided over the years.

Your support has helped the Big Country Hoedown grow into one of Australia’s most respected line dance competitions.

To the many local residents who attended, volunteered, cheered on competitors or simply made our visitors feel welcome – thank you.

Your friendliness and community spirit have always been remembered by those who travelled from across New South Wales and interstate to attend.

We also gratefully acknowledge our many sponsors – local businesses, state organisations and national companies – whose generous financial support and donated prizes have helped make the event possible year after year.

A special thank you goes to Peter and Debbie Emery and their family, whose friendship, generosity and practical assistance behind the scenes over many years has been invaluable.

Their willingness to help whenever needed has been deeply appreciated.

While it is with genuine sadness that we say goodbye to Narrandera, the decision to relocate follows the original vision for the Big Country Hoedown.

From its inception, the event was intended to be a mobile competition, providing different regional communities with the opportunity to host and benefit from this unique celebration of line dancing.

Narrandera embraced us from the very beginning, and together we have created countless memories, lifelong friendships and ten years of outstanding events that we will always treasure.

On behalf of the Big Country Hoedown committee, our judges, officials, volunteers and competitors, thank you, Narrandera. You will always hold a very special place in our hearts.

Paul McQueen and Ian Trembath

Event Directors

Big Country Hoedown