Narrandera Eagles footballer Riley Boag has been selected in the NSW/ACT Under 17s representative side.

Riley earned his place after an outstanding performance for the GWS Giants Academy against the Sydney Swans Academy in Canberra. His selection is a fantastic reward for the dedication and effort he continues to put into his football.

The NSW/ACT squad travelled to Melbourne to take on Vic Metro, providing another valuable opportunity to test themselves against some of the country’s best young talent in the AFL’s elite development pathway.