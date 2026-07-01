The NSW Irrigators’ Council (NSWIC) says the release of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority’s “What We Heard” report highlights the need for the next phase of the Basin Plan reform to balance environmental outcomes with Australia’s long-term food and fibre security.

NSW Irrigators’ Council CEO Dr Madeleine Hartley said NSWIC made a comprehensive submission to the review, emphasising that decisions made will shape the future agricultural productivity of the Murray-Darling Basin for generations.

“Over the past three decades more than 2700 gigalitres of water has been recovered through the Basin Plan, in addition to 875 gigalitres recovered before the Plan commenced,” Dr Hartley said.

“When combined, these reforms mean only 25 per cent of average total Basin inflows are now diverted for consumptive use.

“The challenge now is to maximise those benefits by making the best use of water already recovered, rather than continuing to remove productive water from regional communities.”

Dr Hartley said food and fibre security must be a central focus of Basin Plan.

“The Murray-Darling Basin produces 40 per cent of Australia’s agriculture production while supporting thousands of regional jobs and businesses.

“At a time when food security is top of mind as a national and global issue, Australia cannot afford to push this issue sideways by implementing water reforms that have the potential to permanently reduce agricultural output.

“Every irrigation farm we lose means fewer jobs, less food and fibre productivity, and greater economic pressure on regional communities.”

“Our focus must now be on recognising the gains delivered through environmental water recovery and maximising outcomes through addressing invasive species such as European carp, improving the efficiency of delivery of water to floodplains, and investing in critical water infrastructure,” Dr Hartley said.

“Now is the time to get this right. The future of irrigation-dependent communities relies on it.

“Sensible, balanced water policy is the key to futureproofing both our environment and the irrigated industries that produce the food and fibre Australia and the world rely on.”

To read NSWIC’s full submission, visit NSWIC-Submission-Basin-Plan-Review_May-2026.pdf