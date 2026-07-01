Narrandera is soon set to host the Big Country Hoedown, dubbed as one of the friendliest line dance competitions in the country.

Line dancers from throughout Australia are expected to descend on Narrandera in late July when the Big Country Hoedown promises a three-day celebration of competition, social dancing and country spirit.

Hosted by the Kick It Up Linedancers, the three-day event will take place at Narrandera’s Ex-Servicemen’s Club from Friday 24 July to Sunday 26 July.

It will feature two major competitions across Saturday and Sunday, from 8am-5pm, showcasing both Old School Charm and Modern Line Dance styles.

Competitors will take part in solo, duo, trio and group routines, while standard non-waltz and waltz line dance competitions will also be contested across a range of age divisions.

The Hoedown Showdown competition will cater for junior and senior dancers, with junior sections open to competitors aged 18 years old and under and senior sections for those aged 19 years old and over.

Participants will also be able to enjoy three themed social events, including Friday night’s social, which will feature an Emerald, Blue and Black theme, followed by Country, Boots and Hats on Saturday and Denim and Bling on Sunday.

Three additional awards will also be presented over the weekend, including the Rising Star Award, Shining Star Award and Mullins Junior Excellence Awards.

Weekend passes will cost $60 for social dancers and audience members, while competitors can attend for a discounted rate of $40.

Children under five years of age will be admitted free.

For more details, contact the event directors, Paul McQueen on 0438 659 150 or Ian Trembath on 0421 665 112.

The event organisers encouraged people to spread the word to dance clubs and start rehearsing as the weekend would offer dancers the chance to compete, socialise and celebrate a common passion for line dancing, in a welcoming country atmosphere during a “cracking weekend in Narrandera”.