Narrandera Adult Riding Club member Mia Baxter, who is in Year 10, and her horse Bella Tricks are off to the Australian Equestrian Interschool Championships in September after snapping up one of the few remaining spots on the Victorian team with hercompetition success recently.

Mia stormed home in the final event of the four-event Victorian Equestrian Interschool Series at Werribee on 14 June to clinch the Series Elementary Championship title by two points.

The title was the qualifier she needed to make the Victorian team.

The Nationals starts with the opening ceremony on 27 September.