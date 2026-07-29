Narrandera Shire Council voted to give Nationwide Cleaning Services a contract to clean its buildings, public toilets and changerooms after being selected from 11 tender submissions.

The current cleaning contract term is set to end on 31 August.

The council accepted Nationwide Cleaning Services’ tender of $819,966 excluding GST for a five-year contract, with the option of extending the agreement for an additional three years.

Three of the 11 tenders progressed to a detailed evaluation stage.

The shortlisted submissions were assessed against certain criteria, including cost, capability, experience, track record and compliance with the contract specifications.

The council’s report stated Nationwide Cleaning Services had offered strong value for money through competitive pricing and extensive experience in the local government commercial cleaning sector.

The contract covers the cleaning of council buildings, as well as public toilets and sporting changerooms.

The tender by Nationwide Cleaning Services was $819,966 excluding GST to undertake the Cleaning Council Buildings and Public Toilets/Changerooms services contract for a five-year period (with option for three further years) in accordance with Section 55 of the Local Government Act 1993.

Council undertook an open tender process for cleaning of council buildings and public toilets including changerooms services, and received 11 submissions.

After initial compliance screening, three tenders progressed to detailed evaluation against cost, capability, experience, track record and compliance with specifications.

Nationwide Cleaning Services achieved the highest weighted score (4.64) and was identified as the preferred tenderer, offering strong value for money through competitive pricing, extensive experience in local government commercial cleaning sector, ability to deliver services, and well-developed ISO certified management systems.

The tender cleaning schedules for council buildings, public toilets and changeroom facilities were at the following locations: Area (A)

Public Building locations include:

Council Chambers, Community Services Building, Library, Narrandera Destination and Discovery Hub (including Tiger Moth Building), Narrandera Works Depot (Amenities and Offices), Emergency Operations Centre, Arts Centre, Parkside Museum.

Public Toilets and Changeroom locations include: Marie Bashir Park – (NDDH and Adventure Park), Kiesling Lane, Narrandera Sportsground toilets, coaches box and changerooms, Henry Mathieson Oval – toilets and changerooms, North Narrandera (Water tower) Park, Lake Talbot Boat Ramp, Brewery Flats, Narrandera Cemetery, Rocky Waterholes, Grong Grong Park, Evonne Goolagong Park, Barellan Sportsground toilets and changerooms, Barellan Cemetery.

The tender assessment was conducted by the Tender Assessment Panel. Tender assessment initially considered the suitability of the tenders and applied a 25 per cent deviation above or below the estimated budget.

This resulted in five companies being removed from the detailed evaluation phase.

A further three companies were removed from the evaluation phase for having non-conforming submissions.

Nationwide Cleaning Services has an established and qualified management team with over 30 years plus’ industry experience, a proven track record – demonstrated experience delivering similar commercial cleaning contracts for multiple local councils over extended periods, well-developed WHS, quality assurance and environmental management systems that are ISO certified.

It is committed to employing cleaning staff who reside in the Narrandera Shire Council area.

Council commented that the tender process was competitive and demonstrated strong market interest with several capable submissions received.

The contract commences on 1 September following the conclusion of the term of the existing cleaning contract.