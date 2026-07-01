It’s been a challenging season for many farming families in the Narrandera district. Fuel and fertiliser shortages earlier in the year created anxiety around cropping decisions, feeding and transporting stock, and keeping farm operations running.

Add to that the mixed signals of a dry season - welcome rain in recent weeks, but a forecast El Niño ahead - and it’s clear that many local farming families are carrying more than usual right now.

When things get tough, the temptation for some is to pull back and deal with it alone. Which is why the upcoming community screening of Just A Farmer in Narrandera is a timely opportunity for the community.

RFCS NSW is hosting the free event and encourages local farming families to put down the to-do list and head into town for a night of free food, a powerful Australian film, and a chance to connect with others in similar circumstances.

Just A Farmer is an award-winning Australian feature film that follows a rural family through grief, silence, and the weight of things left unsaid.

It’s a story about farming families - the strength it takes to keep going, and the toll that isolation, financial pressure, and loss can quietly take. Independent audience surveys from screenings across Australia paint a striking picture of the film’s impact:

• 82 per cent of attendees had conversations about mental health after watching the film

• 91 per cent felt more comfortable discussing mental health

• 92 per cent came away recognising the importance of seeking help

• 81 per cent said they were more likely to reach out for support if they needed it

• 48 per cent said the film had a lasting impact that extended well beyond the night itself

One of the highlights will be the chance to hear directly from Leila McDougall - the filmmaker behind Just A Farmer, and a farmer herself.

Leila will join a Q&A panel after the screening, giving audience members the opportunity to ask questions, share their reflections, and hear the story behind

the story.

The RFCS NSW also thanks the following local sponsors in helping to make the event happen:

• Community Bank Narrandera and District, Narrandera Shire Council, Auswild and Broad Accountants, Devlins Bridge Wind Farm, McGraths Estate Agents; and Narrandera Bowling and Recreation Club.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Friday 10 July

Venue: Narrandera Bowling and Recreation Club

Dinner: 5.30pm (free)

Film screening: 6.30pm

Post-screening Q&A: With the filmmaker.