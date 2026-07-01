Defending Narrandera Cup winner Hot Bandit is on track to return next month as he attempts to secure another shot at the $3 million Big Dance via the $70,000 Bendigo Community Bank Narrandera Cup.

The Canberra galloper won last year’s Narrandera Cup in thrilling fashion, beating home the previous two-time winner Prince Of Helena, trained by Craig Weeding.

Hot Bandit went on to represent Pepper in the rich Big Dance final, eventually won by the Ciaron Maher-trained Gringotts.

“He’s going super this preparation,” Pepper said.

“He’s probably stepped it up from last year; he ran huge in the Country Cup at Scone and was just beaten in town last time out.”

Hot Bandit will have one final lead-up run at Warwick Farm on Wednesday, taking on the 1600m Benchmark 72 Handicap.

Claire Ramsbotham is in the saddle, and connections have drawn gate seven.

A victory in Sydney would boost Hot Bandit’s benchmark rating and potentially make future country cup assignments more difficult.

“The only issue I have is if he does win, it makes his rating pretty high,” Pepper said.

“I do think he will run well and that will have him good to go for the Narrandera Cup.”

The prospect of another Big Dance start is a significant incentive for connections.

“It’s a good opportunity,” Pepper said.

“Some of these bigger cups can be a bit out of reach for these horses, but he is such an honest type, and he’s really suited to these types of Country Cups.

“He deserves his chance back there; he loved the track, and we’re hoping for wet conditions.”

Pepper’s enjoying a remarkable season, with his Canberra stable bringing up 38 winners in 2025/26.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Pepper said.

“Our stable doubled after we moved back, and it’s been a great season, albeit we have been very unlucky at times with a lot of seconds, but I couldn’t be happier with the horses and team.”

While Pepper and Hot Bandit will be focusing their attention on the Narrandera Cup, the weekend itself is building to be one of the biggest social events in Narrandera’s recent history.

It all begins on Saturday 11 July, with the inaugural Narrandera Cup Golf Day at Narrandera Golf Club, followed by the annual Narrandera Cup Calcutta at Narrandera Ex-Servicemen’s Club featuring racing personality Mal ‘Miracle’ Johnston.

Then on Sunday 12 July, head trackside for the $70,000 Bendigo Community Bank Narrandera Cup, a qualifier for the $3 million Big Dance.

Punters can enjoy the annual Cup luncheon, live entertainment, the monochrome masterpiece fashions-on-the-field, TAB, bookmakers, and bar and canteen facilities.