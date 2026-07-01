Nominations are now open for the this year’s Narrandera Shire Business Awards, hosted by the Rotary Club of Narrandera and Narrandera Business Chamber.

Nomination Details

• Nominate any Narrandera Shire business or employee

• Nominations close 31 July at 5pm

• Judged by a Rotary/Chamber panel

• Finalists invited to the awards night

• Winners revealed on Thursday 13 August at the awards dinner (venue TBC)

The Award Categories are:

• Outstanding New Business

• Excellence in Micro Business (0-5 employees)

• Excellence in Small Business (6-19 employees)

• Excellence in Medium Business (20-99 employees)

• Outstanding Visitor Experience

• Outstanding Community Organisation

• Outstanding Apprentice or Trainee

• The Rosemary Orr Award for Outstanding Employee

Submit nominations to: https://forms.office.com/r/F9p7x8UVdm