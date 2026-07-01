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Nominations are now open for the this year’s Narrandera Shire Business Awards, hosted by the Rotary Club of Narrandera and Narrandera Business Chamber.
Nomination Details
• Nominate any Narrandera Shire business or employee
• Nominations close 31 July at 5pm
• Judged by a Rotary/Chamber panel
• Finalists invited to the awards night
• Winners revealed on Thursday 13 August at the awards dinner (venue TBC)
The Award Categories are:
• Outstanding New Business
• Excellence in Micro Business (0-5 employees)
• Excellence in Small Business (6-19 employees)
• Excellence in Medium Business (20-99 employees)
• Outstanding Visitor Experience
• Outstanding Community Organisation
• Outstanding Apprentice or Trainee
• The Rosemary Orr Award for Outstanding Employee
Submit nominations to: https://forms.office.com/r/F9p7x8UVdm