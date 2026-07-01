The Minns Labor government’s final Budget has delivered continued funding for major health projects across the Cootamundra Electorate, but little investment in the new projects local communities have been fighting for.

The Cootamundra electorate joins regional and rural NSW communities in being short-changed, with critical infrastructure priorities outside Greater Sydney once again overlooked.

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said the Budget was a disappointing result for local communities, with key priorities once again overlooked.

“On balance, it’s a disappointing budget for the people of the Cootamundra electorate,” Ms Cooke said.

“I was very hopeful that we would see critical funding for new projects, but unfortunately, there’s nothing new in this budget.”

Among the Budget measures affecting the electorate are:

• $28.5 million released to continue construction of the $95 million Temora Hospital redevelopment.

• $8.1 million for Stage 3 of the Cowra Hospital project, including new car parking and landscaping.

• $24.5 million for the raising of Mundarlo Bridge.

• $2.5 million for upgraded social housing.

• A commitment to complete Boorowa’s new public preschool.

Ms Cooke welcomed funding that will allow work to continue major health infrastructure projects.

“I need to acknowledge that there is funding for the Temora Hospital redevelopment to continue,” she said.

“Of that $95 million project, $28.2 million has been unlocked to allow that project to continue, and there’s $8 million of the $110.2 million to allow for the completion of the Cowra Hospital.”

However, Ms Cooke said the Budget failed to deliver funding for several major projects that remain critical to the future of local communities.

“Beyond that, we've seen no new money for that critical infrastructure that we need,” she said.

“New health infrastructure for Coolamon has long sat at the top of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District’s priority list yet remains unfunded, along with new infrastructure for Cootamundra and Grenfell.

“Most disappointingly, there is no new money for critical water infrastructure projects, such as the Narrandera Water Treatment Plant and the Boorowa pipeline.

“The Government is fully aware that these projects are vital to securing reliable water for our communities and supporting future growth across the region.

“There is also no new money for the William Bradford Bridge that we know is a critical project that will actually save lives on the Burley Griffin Way.”

Ms Cooke said the Budget highlighted a growing divide between metropolitan and regional New South Wales.

While welcoming the treasurer’s announcement of a $100 registration discount for motorists and $80 for motorcycle registrations, she said the measure could not disguise the Budget’s broader shortcomings.

“However, despite the advancements in health infrastructure, beyond that, there’s very little for the people of Cootamundra to celebrate in this year’s budget,” she said.