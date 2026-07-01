The Minns Labor government has neglected the state’s primary funding program for town water infrastructure for the fourth consecutive year, despite NSW facing a multi-billion-dollar backlog in critical projects.

The Safe and Secure Water Program was established by the former Coalition government to support the design and construction of essential capital works projects that ensure regional communities have access to safe and reliable drinking water.

Since being elected in 2023, the Minns Labor Government has failed to reinvest in this critical program, despite repeated warnings from councils and communities that abandoning this funding pipeline would set back the growth and liveability of regional NSW.

Shadow Minister for Water Steph Cooke said the Minister for Water has ignored the critical human needs of regional communities, with an existing backlog of $5 billion in essential water infrastructure projects expected to continue growing.

“Labor inherited a functioning program that was delivering for communities right across regional NSW and neglected it for four long years. There is no excuse for that,” Ms Cooke said.

“It is hard not to be appalled watching a revolving door of councils meet with the minister, explaining that they need funding to ensure their communities can access safe and reliable water, only to be turned away.

“Communities have genuine concerns about what happens when the next flood or drought hits, and they are left to rely on ageing infrastructure that has not received the investment it needs.”

“After three long years, regional communities are entitled to ask whether the Minns Labor government genuinely cares, because their actions suggest otherwise.”